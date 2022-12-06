Keystone Approves $250K Donation, Gym to Be Named After Coach Greg Heath

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board has officially approved a $250,000.00 donation for a new gym floor. It was also agreed that the gymnasium will be named after Coach Greg Heath.

The official action was taken during the school board’s monthly meeting on Monday night. The motion passed by a count of 8-1, with board member James Beary in opposition.

The motion stems from an announcement by board member Jason Say that came during the public comment period of the board meeting on Monday, November 21. Say informed the board that a former Keystone graduate (who remains anonymous at this point) offered a $250,000.00 donation to the Keystone School District Education Foundation to install a new hardwood floor in the gymnasium with the stipulation that the gymnasium would be named after Coach Greg Heath, one of the all-time winningest high school basketball coaches, not just the in the area, but the entire state.

The donor also requested a plaque be placed in the gymnasium in his/or her name.

On Monday night, Say told exploreClarion.com that the gymnasium would be named the Greg Heath Gymnasium.

Heath, who has spent nearly 40 years as head coach of Keystone’s boys’ basketball team, is one of just three coaches in District 9 history to win over 600 games in his career. He joins Elk County Catholic’s Aaron Straub and Don Stemmerich as the only three D9 coaches to reach the milestone.

Say also informed the board in November that the donor would also like to purchase new uniforms, as well as sneakers, for all kids participating in indoor sports, grades 7 through 12.

Say noted that many of these plans are still preliminary at this point, and will still need to go through a process with both the Athletic Council and the Building and Grounds Committee. Part of that process would be the design of the court, which remains undecided.

