Robert L. “Bob” Jackson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, December 5, 2022, at his home following an illness.

Born November 20, 1936, in Turkey City, he was a son of the late Ralph and Dorothy Best Jackson.

He served with the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic and retired from Joy Manufacturing in 2000.

Bob enjoyed hunting, turkey shoots, restoring old tractors and planting a big garden.

He loved mowing his lawn and keeping it nice for God.

Survivors include his fiancé, Linda Aylesworth; son, Rodney Jackson (Amy); daughter, Candy Jackson Adkins and grandchildren, Benjamin Jackson (Shelby), and Hannah Jackson.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Jackson; sister, Margaret “Sis” Say and her husband, Carl Say.

In keeping with Bob’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Robert L. Jackson to the Knox Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 106, Knox, PA 16232 or a veteran’s organization of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to Bob’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

