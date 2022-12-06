State Police Calls: Woman Charged Following Altercation in Emlenton Borough

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Woman Charged Following Altercation in Emlenton Borough

Franklin-based State Police were requested to respond to a residence on 8th Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, for an assault in progress around 12:36 a.m. on Saturday, December 3.

Police say a 48-year-old Rossiter woman was involved in a verbal altercation with a known victim that turned physical.

The victim is a 41-year-old Emlenton woman.

A charge of Harassment is pending through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

Parker Man Taken Into Custody Following Traffic Stop

PSP Butler conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Subaru Legacy near Kittanning Pike and East Eldorado Road in Parker Township, Butler County, around 5:21 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, December 6, the operator of the vehicle—a known 50-year-old Parker man—had an active NCIC warrant.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody on the warrant and signs of drug activity were observed in the vehicle.

The suspect was lodged at the Butler County Jail on his warrant.

