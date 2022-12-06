Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand.

He was born on July 20, 1943 in Butler; son of the late Clarence Robert and Marcella Oswald Criner and raised by his grandparents, Clarence Parks and Mary Criner in Punxsutawney.

He graduated from Punxsutawney High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy.

Tom married the former Barbara Sebring on August 29, 1964, who survives. Together, they celebrated 58 years of marriage.

He retired from Prudential Financial Corporation as a financial planner.

Tom was a member of the Rimersburg Lions Club, Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club, and the East Brady Rotary.

He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Tom also loved spending time with his family and always looked forward to any family event.

In addition to his wife, Barb, Tom is survived by his children, Mary Beth Leis (Fritz) and Bob Criner (Pam) all of Rimersburg and Jennifer Criner (Rob Burns) of Clarion and his grandchildren, Karissa Hawk, Kate Moore (Evin), Benton Reichart (Aliya Reed), Tommy Criner (Kloe Remmick), and Maci Reichart (Braden Miller); along with numerous great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sister, Judy Emberg and her husband, Don, of Florida and a number of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg.

Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Honor Guard Post #0454 and the VFW Post #7132 of Rimersburg at 10:45 a.m. in the funeral home on Thursday, December 8, 2022 where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark Deeter, pastor of the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church in Rimersburg.

Interment will follow in the Saint Eusebius Cemetery in East Brady.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

