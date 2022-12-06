Transient Woman Behind Bars for Vehicle Theft in Eldred Township

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A transient woman is in the Jefferson County Jail for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Eldred Township.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges in Magisterial District Gregory M. Bazylak’s office against 26-year-old Kelsey Lillane Gaffney, listed as a transient.

According to a criminal complaint filed on November 10, Jefferson County 9-1-1 received a call reporting a Ford F150 pickup with a New Jersey license suspiciously parked at the intersection of Bullers Drive and Greeley Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

PSP Marienville ran the New Jersey registration and confirmed it was stolen out of Montville, New Jersey, on September 22. The truck was parked a few houses down from the owners of a reported stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee.

As the PSP Marienville Trooper was traveling south on Route 36 to obtain surveillance video from nearby Brookville truck stops, he saw the other stolen vehicle, the Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked behind the Rehab Center on Route 36, in Brookville, Pa. The trooper confirmed the vehicle was stolen from the house on Greeley Road. Upon looking through the front windows of the Jeep, the following items were in plain view: on the front passenger seat was a red gas can and a black purse; on the front passenger floor was a pink book bag; on the rear seat on the driver’s side was a tote bag with what appeared to be clothing and an electronic tablet, according to the complaint.

As the trooper checked the vehicle, he noticed a single-wide trailer just north of the parking area of the Rehab Center. Upon knocking on the door, two males and a female were located, and the female stated that her name was Kate Alex McCollum. After a dispatcher ran the name through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), no results were returned for that name. Upon interviewing McCollum, she related to the trooper that she was traveling from New Jersey and got in the area the previous night and hitchhiked to Greeley Road to meet a friend, (one of the males in the trailer). She said she then walked from Greeley Road to the trailer, the complaint states.

McCollum stated that she is homeless, and she hitchhikes from state to state, the complaint notes.

McCollum was transported to the Marienville barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police to fingerprint her for identification. The stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford F150 were towed to PSP Marienville’s impound lot for processing.

Consent to search the Jeep was obtained from the Jeep’s owner, and during the search, the pink book bag was found to contain three prescription pill bottles with the name Kelsey Gaffney, according to the complaint.

At that point, the trooper stopped the search in order to get a search warrant for the rest of the vehicle and the belongings inside. In the meantime, a hit was received via the NCIC Automated Fingerprint Identification System on the suspect’s fingerprints. The fingerprints indicated Kate McCollum was an alias for Kelsey Lillane Gaffney from the state of Oregon, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Gaffney reportedly related that she stole the Ford F150 fron New Jersey and parked it at the location it was recovered. She stated that “she did it because she was having issues with a relationship and was doing drugs.”

Gaffney is currently lodged in the Jefferson County Jail and is facing the following charges:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking of Moveable Property, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 10 at 9:30 a.m. in front of Judge Bazylak.

