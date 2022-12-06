Two Clarion County Residents Named to Community Action Inc. Board

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Ron Wilshire, President of Community Action Clarion-Jefferson, recently welcomed two new Clarion County board members, Clarion Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson and Strattanville resident Joe Glover, land manager at Three Rivers Forest Management LLC.

Vinson and Glover join a local 18-member tripartite Board of Directors that governs Community Action, Inc.

Community Action, Inc. partners with community members to improve low-income situations by assisting families with activities to overcome barriers, improve economic status, and enhance their quality of life.

The Community Action movement was created as a result of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 (EOA) and the Federal Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO). National directors in the past have included Sargent Shriver and Donald Rumsfeld.

Community Action, Inc. has served the Clarion and Jefferson County area continuously since its inception.

Community Action, Inc., formerly known as Jefferson-Clarion County Economic Opportunity Association, Inc., was established in 1965 as a private, non-profit charitable 501(c)(3) corporation and has been designated by the Boards of Commissioners of Clarion and Jefferson Counties to serve as a multi-purpose administering and service delivery entity for a variety of anti-poverty, social and/or humanistic programs.

Local Community Action Agencies (CAA) were created to fight the “War on Poverty.”

Community Action, Inc. has been instrumental in locally creating programs such as VISTA, the Job Corps, Neighborhood Youth Corps, Legal Services, Head Start, Foster Grandparent Program, Green Thumb, Weatherization Programs, TEFAP, Employment and Training Programs (CETA and JTPA), Older Americans Act, Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and Federal Housing Programs, which along with many new programs, continue today.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.