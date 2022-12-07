Venus Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.

Rainey Brickner reportedly entered a shoe store in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25, placed a pair of children’s boots in her purse, and then left the store, according to a criminal complaint.

The boots—children’s bog boots size 8—are valued at $42.00, the complaint states.

Brickner was arraigned at 1:15 p.m. on December 5, on the following charge in front of Judge Lowrey:

– Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Felony 3

Unable to post $7,500.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Venango County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

