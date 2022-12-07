7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight – Patchy fog before 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday – Cloudy, with a high near 44. Light north wind.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.
Friday – A chance of snow showers before 9am, then rain and snow showers likely between 9am and 4pm, then rain showers likely after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night – Rain and snow showers likely before 4am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
