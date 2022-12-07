AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are six cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.932 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.932

Average price during the week of November 28, 2022: $3.996

Average price during the week of December 6, 2021: $3.564

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.899 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.897. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.997 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.802.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.997 Altoona

$3.958 Beaver

$4.035 Bradford

$3.632 Brookville

$3.915 Butler

$3.942 Clarion

$3.853 DuBois

$3.979 Erie

$3.962 Greensburg

$3.956 Indiana

$3.895 Jeannette

$3.909 Kittanning

$3.975 Latrobe

$4.003 Meadville

$4.049 Mercer

$3.834 New Castle

$3.945 New Kensington

$4.002 Oil City

$3.919 Pittsburgh

$3.929 Sharon

$3.911 Uniontown

$4.013 Warren

$3.830 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Today’s nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.38 This is 16 cents lower than last week, 41 cents lower than one month ago, and three cents more than a year ago. This week’s plunge in gas prices nationwide may be partly a result of Sunday’s meeting of OPEC+, a group of 23 oil-producing nations, including Saudi Arabia and Russia. OPEC+ decided to maintain output cuts of 2 million barrels per day, about 2% of world demand. The purpose of the move is to boost the global price of oil, which has fallen recently on fears of demand weakness, specifically in China.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.24 to settle at $79.98. A weaker dollar contributed to decreasing prices. Earlier in the week, crude prices were boosted by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reporting that total domestic commercial crude stocks fell dramatically by 12.6 million barrels. The domestic commercial crude supply is 14 million barrels lower than at the end of November 2021.

According to data from EIA, gas demand held steady at 3.2 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by nearly 2.8 million barrels to 213.8 million barrels. Increasing supply and steady gasoline demand have contributed to pushing pump prices lower.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

