Area Couple Accused of Providing Marijuana, Paraphernalia to Juveniles for Several Years

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area couple are facing charges after police say they have been providing marijuana to juveniles for several years.

(Pictured above: Richard Lee Perrine III. Photo of Jessica Lynn Perrine unavailable.)

Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Richard Lee Perrine III and 38-year-old Jessica Lynn Perrine, both of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, December 6.

According to a criminal complaint, a video was taken on the weekend of November 25 to November 27, showing a known juvenile smoking a blunt/joint with Richard Perrine and Jessica Perrine in the room, as well as another known juvenile.

The known juvenile victim stated that Richard Perrine and Jessica Perrine have been providing the juveniles in the house with marijuana and paraphernalia. The juvenile told police that they also use an orangish smoking pipe provided to all persons involved by Richard Perrine and Jessica Perrine, the complaint indicates.

According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on December 6, officers were able to determine that Richard Perrine and Jessica Perrine had been providing marijuana and paraphernalia to multiple juveniles for several years.

Police say officers obtained arrest warrants for both individuals. Upon arrival at the house on Front Street in Franklin, Venango County, officers–assisted by Probation and Parole, as well as CYS–took the two individuals into custody. Items of drug paraphernalia were reportedly located in the house and vehicle of Richard and Jessica Perrine.

Both individuals were arraigned on the following charges at 11:52 a.m. on December 6, in front of Judge Kirtland:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, Richard Perrine was lodged in the Venango County Prison.

Jessica Perrine was released on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, at 1:30 p.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.