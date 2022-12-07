Charges Against Parker Woman Accused of Hitting Fiancé With Metal Pipe Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Parker woman who allegedly hit her fiancé with a metal pipe during a domestic dispute have been withdrawn.

According to court documents, the following charges against 39-year-old Crystal Jean Wolfe were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, December 6, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact

Details of the case:

On Tuesday, June 14, State Police in Clarion were dispatched to a residence located on Doc Walker Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County, for domestic violence and a mental health-related incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival at the Doc Walker Road residence, police met with a known male victim who reported that he had been arguing with his fiancée, Crystal Wolfe. The victim stated that the argument became physical, and while he was sitting on a chair, Wolfe walked over to him and struck him on the leg with a metal pipe. The victim reported he suffered a bruise on his left leg as a result of Wolfe’s actions, according to the complaint.

Police observed and photographed a black-and-blue mark on the upper thigh of the victim’s right leg, the complaint notes.

Wolfe was arraigned at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in front of Judge Miller.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.