Charges Against Parker Woman Accused of Hitting Fiancé With Metal Pipe Withdrawn

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

gavel-pale (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Parker woman who allegedly hit her fiancé with a metal pipe during a domestic dispute have been withdrawn.

According to court documents, the following charges against 39-year-old Crystal Jean Wolfe were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, December 6, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact

Details of the case:

On Tuesday, June 14, State Police in Clarion were dispatched to a residence located on Doc Walker Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County, for domestic violence and a mental health-related incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival at the Doc Walker Road residence, police met with a known male victim who reported that he had been arguing with his fiancée, Crystal Wolfe. The victim stated that the argument became physical, and while he was sitting on a chair, Wolfe walked over to him and struck him on the leg with a metal pipe. The victim reported he suffered a bruise on his left leg as a result of Wolfe’s actions, according to the complaint.

Police observed and photographed a black-and-blue mark on the upper thigh of the victim’s right leg, the complaint notes.

Wolfe was arraigned at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in front of Judge Miller.


