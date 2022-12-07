Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley Not Running in 2023

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Ed Heasley announced on Tuesday he will not be seeking reelection for the position of Clarion County Commissioner in 2023.

His current term expires at the end of 2023.

“It has been a great honor to have been elected, and it has been a pleasure serving you,” Heasley said. “The past seven years have gone fast, but it’s time for me to retire. Clarion County has a lot of dedicated, loyal, and caring employees. I wish to thank them.”

Heasley said he stands by his decisions in the last seven years.

“Many steps were taken to improve the stability and long-term financial savings for the county. Being fiscally responsible by cutting expenses while improving county facilities and services are in the best interest now and for the future of Clarion County.

“Decisions for prudent spending are more important than decisions based on losing votes.”

Heasley encouraged people to vote for candidates that care about the future of the county and will be responsible with tax dollars, rather than candidates looking to benefit their own personal agenda.

“I implore candidates to run in 2023 who have the intent to serve and manage the county government operation in the best interest of the taxpayers. Furthermore, these candidates should be judged based on their qualifications, not solely based on political affiliation.”

Heasley also noted that it has been 12 years since a female served as commissioner, and it is time Clarion County again welcomes a female commissioner.

“I feel blessed and wish to thank you for letting me serve you as one of your County Commissioners.

“Also, pray for my wife of 47 years. She will have me underfoot 24/7!”

