Clarion Woman Charged With Stealing Meth, Heroin from Dead Woman’s Apartment to Be Sentenced Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman who reportedly entered a dead woman’s apartment and stole methamphetamine, heroin, and other drugs is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Katrina Lynn Pohl will be sentenced at 3:00 p.m. on December 7 with Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding on the following charge:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

During a special plea hearing on October 19, 2022, the following charges were dismissed as a result of the plea agreement:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2

Pohl remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Clarion Borough Police Chief William Peck, IV, the investigation began around 11:59 a.m., on Tuesday, March 1, when police were dispatched to an apartment building at 78 South 7th Avenue for a report of a death. A caller to 9-1-1 provided the deceased woman’s first name but was not at the scene. Chief Peck knocked on her first-floor apartment door multiple times, but no one answered.

Chief Peck then made entry into the apartment through a window and found the woman dead on the living room couch. Signs of drug use were discovered, including drug paraphernalia in front of the victim on the coffee table.

The woman was later identified as a known 53-year-old Clarion woman.

Clarion Borough Police and Clarion-based State Police secured the scene and interviewed possible witnesses, including a known man who told Chief Peck that he was in an upstairs apartment with a second known male and Katrina Pohl earlier in the day. He said the other man and Pohl were concerned that they hadn’t heard from the victim for an extended period and attempted to contact her by calling, texting, and knocking on her doors and windows.

According to the criminal complaint, the known man said he went to the victim’s apartment with Pohl and the other man. He said Pohl crawled through an open window and found the victim dead on the couch.

The criminal complaint states that the trio left the residence and returned to the upstairs apartment. The known man noted that when Pohl exited the victim’s apartment, she had a needle in one hand and “something else” in the other hand. He said she did not have the items when she entered the apartment through the window. He also told Chief Peck that Pohl left the upstairs apartment a short time later and returned to the victim’s apartment.

Based on the information provided, police were able to obtain a search warrant for the victim’s apartment and the upstairs apartment. While police were securing the scene, Pohl exited the apartment building carrying a backpack.

When Chief Peck confronted Pohl about the situation, she stated that she “didn’t know anything about it” and was only in the upstairs apartment that day.

Pohl was taken into custody and transported to the Clarion Borough Police Department, where she was questioned further. A search warrant was executed on the backpack. Inside the backpack, police found and seized methamphetamine, suspected heroin, 18 pills of varying substances, and 3 “partial” pills, the complaint states.

During the interview, Pohl admitted to entering the apartment and removing the drugs that were later found in her backpack, according to the complaint.

Pohl was arraigned at 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.