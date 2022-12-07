Donna (Hoover) Carl, from Atlantic, PA, died peacefully on December 6, 2022, at the age of 72, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, PA.

Donna was born on August 2, 1950, in Brookville, PA.

She graduated from North Clarion High School in 1968 and went to the Spencer Hospital School of Nursing in Meadville, PA.

She cared for patients at UPMC Horizon in Greenville, PA, for over 30 years.

She served the community as a registered nurse in the emergency room and then as a manager for several departments.

She earned her BSN from Penn State and then went on to attain her MSN from Waynesburg in 2011.

She received the ACES award for outstanding employees through UPMC.

She worked as the infection control nurse at Horizon and Shenango hospitals until her retirement in 2014.

In 1970, Donna met George Carl on a blind date, and that date turned into over 51 years of marriage.

They made a home in Atlantic, PA.

Donna was a woman of many interests and hobbies.

Most notably, she was an exceptional seamstress, quilter, and crafter.

She also was an accomplished cook and was known for whipping up homemade brownies or a pie for many friends and neighbors.

She enjoyed shopping, chocolate, and good books.

She and George always looked forward to going to their monthly dinners with “the gang”.

She loved playing cards with her neighbors and her granddaughter.

Listening to the waves and spending time with her family at Presque Isle rejuvenated her summer after summer.

Donna was an active member of the St. Michael parish in Greenville, PA, and she served the parish as a Eucharistic minister for several years.

Her faith in God was quiet but constant.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Jessie Hoover of Lucinda, PA, and her sister, Suzanne Wells.

She is survived by her husband George, her daughter Becky (Dan) Monhemius of Cranberry Township, and her daughter Sarah (Adam) Rawlings of Pittsburgh.

Also surviving are her sweet granddaughters, Carly & Cora Monhemius.

Additionally, she is survived by her brothers Andrew (Brenda), Steve (Brenda), and Mike (Diane) Hoover and her sister Agnes (Mark) Dechant, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home, 3223 Perry Highway, Sheakleyville, PA.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High St, Greenville, PA.

The family has suggested that memorial tributes may be made to the St. Michael School through the St. Michael Parish Charitable Trust or to the Hospice House of Crawford County, Inc., in her memory.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.snyderfh.com.

