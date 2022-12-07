Helen E. Hale, age 92, of Route 28 N Brookville, PA; (Hazen), died on Saturday December 3, 2022 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway.

Born on March 4, 1930 in Franklin, PA; she was the daughter of the late Thomas and M. Mildred Best McCall.

On July 22, 1954 she was married to James E. Hale and he preceded her in death on May 30, 2014.

Helen was a homemaker.

She enjoyed watching dirt track racing with her husband and college wrestling.

Helen is survived by a son William (Carla) Hale of Brookville; a brother Gerald (Vivian) McCall of Lamartine, PA; 2 grandsons: Wyatt Hale also of Brookville and Dalton (Nicole) Hale of West Henrietta, NY. In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by a son Timothy Alan Hale and a brother Edward McCall.

There was no public visitation.

A private Funeral Service was held with Pastor Glenn McQuown officiating.

Burial was in the Temple Cemetery at Hazen, PA.

Memorial donations may be made to the Temple Cemetery C/O Ray and Sandy Lundgren 23 Carberry Road Brookville, PA 15825.

