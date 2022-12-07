Hesdon’s Big Game Propels Clarion-Limestone to Season-Opening Win Over Moniteau



STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Jordan Hesdon poured in 25 points, including 8-of-11 from the free throw line, while Riley Klingensmith added 14 points to help Clarion-Limestone defeat Moniteau, 70-47, in the season opener for the Lions on Wednesday evening.

(Pictured above, Jordan Hesdon)

Jace Ferguson nearly had a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Jack Callen scored eight points off the bench. Hesdon finished with five steals.

Moniteau led 4-3 early before Hesdon scored the next four points to give C-L a 7-4 lead. Those points were the start of a 14-2 run by the Lions, which put them ahead 17-6.

Moniteau finished the quarter with a 7-4 edge over the final two minutes to close to within eight at 21-13 after one.

Both teams struggled offensively in the second with free throws accounting for much of the scoring as C-L held a 12-5 scoring advantage to take a 33-18 halftime lead.

The two teams combined for 34 free throws in the opening half. C-L (1-0) converted 9-of-16 attempts while Moniteau converted 8-of-18 attempts in the first two quarters.

C-L outscored the Warriors, 37-19, in the second half to put the finishing touches on their 70-47 victory.

Chason Delarosa-Rugg paced Moniteau with 13 points.

