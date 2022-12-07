John K. “Big John” Mullen, 59, of Emlenton, passed away Monday evening, December 5, 2022 evening at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness.

John was born in Clarion on May 13, 1963.

He was the son of Mary Jane Dittman Mullen of Emlenton and the late Daryl J. Mullen.

He was a 1981 graduate of Allegheny Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg.

He had been employed by Warren Thomas and at Busy Beaver in Cranberry.

John enjoyed transporting the Amish, and had developed some very special friendships with them.

He also enjoyed cutting firewood and farming.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers: Dennis E. Mullen and his wife Mary, and John D. Dittman all of Emlenton.

Also surviving is a nephew, Jimmy Mullen and his wife Emily of Burney, CA; a niece Bethany Terwilliger and her husband Chase of Fort Polk, LA; and a great niece Lacey; an aunt and uncle Nancy and Robert McClintock of Reno; as well as a number of other aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a number of aunts and uncles.

Friends will be received at the Fellowship Baptist Church 3727 Oneida Valley Rd. Emlenton from 1-3pm on Sunday.

A funeral service will follow from the church at 3pm with the Rev. Jacob Langdon, church pastor, officiating.

Entombment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church, 3727 Oneida Valley Road, Emlenton, PA 16373, or the Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 371, Emlenton, PA 16373.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home, Inc. in Emlenton.

