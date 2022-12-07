 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

R. Jacob Ishman

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-MuWXWOTFLQmqR. Jacob Ishman, age 24, a Mount Washington Pittsburgh, PA resident; died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday December 3, 2022 at Heritage Valley Hospital in McKees Rocks, PA.

Born on December 3, 1998 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of William Ishman who survives and lives in Brockway, PA; and the late Cheri McAninch Ishman who preceded him in death on August 31, 2020.

Jacob was a 2017 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic School; and a 2021 graduate of La Roche University in Pittsburgh where he obtained his Bachelors Degree and his Masters Degree in Accounting.

He was currently studying to obtain his CPA License.

He was employed at the Kurt J. Lesker Co. in Pittsburgh as an accountant.

Jacob was a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway.

He was a member of the Eagles Club in Falls Creek, the Horton Twp. and Brockway Sportsmen’s Clubs, the VFW Club in Crenshaw and the Orient Club also in Brockway.

Jacob also was a member of the Investment and Financial Group at La Roche University.

In his free time he enjoyed playing golf, watching crime documentaries and listening to country music.

He was very family oriented and made trips back to Brockway for every event possible.

In addition to his father he is also survived by a sister Tabitha Ishman of Pittsburgh, PA; a brother Matthew Ishman stationed in the U.S. Air Force at Wright Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio; His Paternal Grandfather Robert (Vicky) Ishman of Corsica, PA, his Paternal Grandmother Darlene (Jeff) Chamberlin of Brockway; his Maternal Grandfather Larry (Mary Kay) McAninch of Reynoldsville, PA and his Maternal Grandmother Connie (Tom) Buskey also of Reynoldsville.

Visitation will be held on Friday December 9 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday December 10 at 11 AM at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Fr. John Detisch presiding.

Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Area Catholic School 200 Central Christian Road DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting https://www.csfhinc.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.