R. Jacob Ishman, age 24, a Mount Washington Pittsburgh, PA resident; died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday December 3, 2022 at Heritage Valley Hospital in McKees Rocks, PA.

Born on December 3, 1998 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of William Ishman who survives and lives in Brockway, PA; and the late Cheri McAninch Ishman who preceded him in death on August 31, 2020.

Jacob was a 2017 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic School; and a 2021 graduate of La Roche University in Pittsburgh where he obtained his Bachelors Degree and his Masters Degree in Accounting.

He was currently studying to obtain his CPA License.

He was employed at the Kurt J. Lesker Co. in Pittsburgh as an accountant.

Jacob was a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway.

He was a member of the Eagles Club in Falls Creek, the Horton Twp. and Brockway Sportsmen’s Clubs, the VFW Club in Crenshaw and the Orient Club also in Brockway.

Jacob also was a member of the Investment and Financial Group at La Roche University.

In his free time he enjoyed playing golf, watching crime documentaries and listening to country music.

He was very family oriented and made trips back to Brockway for every event possible.

In addition to his father he is also survived by a sister Tabitha Ishman of Pittsburgh, PA; a brother Matthew Ishman stationed in the U.S. Air Force at Wright Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio; His Paternal Grandfather Robert (Vicky) Ishman of Corsica, PA, his Paternal Grandmother Darlene (Jeff) Chamberlin of Brockway; his Maternal Grandfather Larry (Mary Kay) McAninch of Reynoldsville, PA and his Maternal Grandmother Connie (Tom) Buskey also of Reynoldsville.

Visitation will be held on Friday December 9 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday December 10 at 11 AM at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Fr. John Detisch presiding.

Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Area Catholic School 200 Central Christian Road DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting https://www.csfhinc.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.