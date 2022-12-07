Sandra E. “Soni” Houser, 88, a well-known Franklin resident, passed away at her residence at 10:59 P.M., Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Born at home in Franklin on June 22, 1934 she was the daughter of the late Merle “Ben” and Esther Johnson Franklin.

Soni was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School where she was class Valedictorian and was also voted “wittiest”.

She attended San Bernardino Valley College in California.

Soni married Jack Schiffer and delivered five boys.

After her husband’s passing she remarried to E.J. Houser living throughout the country before returning home to Franklin to spend her remaining years.

She was a member of Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.

She served on the board of the Franklin Chamber of Commerce and was very involved with her community.

She enjoyed playing Bridge with the Monday Club.

Soni was a talented artist and was a particularly good painter.

As an adventurer, Soni traveled the world with her husband E.J.

She loved playing golf, dinners at Bella Cucina, shopping at Something Clever, and cheering for her Pittsburgh Steelers.

She is survived by her four children Dirk, Randy, Jeff, Pat; 14 grandchildren, Jesi, Sarah, Windy, Ian, Tara, Chance, Jacqueline, Sam, Meghan, Katie, Ben, Jaima, Meah, Jake; and 21 great-grandchildren, Reef, Garland, Lunden, Avery, Hawke, Antonio, Ellie, Oliver, Charlotte, August, Jonathan, Henry, Levon, Sofia, Oscar, Hattie, Mabel, Carter, Cooper, Wyatt and Wesley.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Friends will be received from 2:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Christ United Methodist Church 1135 Buffalo St. Franklin.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. in the church with Rev. Sam Wagner, Associate Church Pastor, officiating.

The family requests that any memorial donations are instead turned into Salvation Army donations for this holiday season.

