Scammer Collects Over $5K in Unemployment Fraud Scheme in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an incident of unemployment fraud of over $5,000.00 in Armstrong County.

According to a release issued by Kittanning-based State Police on Tuesday, December 6, troopers investigated a report of unemployment fraud at a location on State Route 268, in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County.

Police say an unknown actor(s) used the personal information of a 30-year-old Cowansville, Armstrong County man to collect unemployment benefits between February 21, 2022, and May 1, 2022.

According to police, the suspect defrauded $5,247.00 from the PA Department of Labor and Industry.

