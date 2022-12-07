 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Scammer Collects Over $5K in Unemployment Fraud Scheme in Armstrong County

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police carARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an incident of unemployment fraud of over $5,000.00 in Armstrong County.

According to a release issued by Kittanning-based State Police on Tuesday, December 6, troopers investigated a report of unemployment fraud at a location on State Route 268, in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County.

Police say an unknown actor(s) used the personal information of a 30-year-old Cowansville, Armstrong County man to collect unemployment benefits between February 21, 2022, and May 1, 2022.

According to police, the suspect defrauded $5,247.00 from the PA Department of Labor and Industry.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.