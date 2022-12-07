Clarion Hospital Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 25 new positive COVID-19 cases.
The previous report was released on Monday, November 28, 2022.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update December 5, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 12/04/2022: 26,629
Test obtained at CH: 19,437
Positives: 5,559
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 12/04/2022: 121,144
Tests obtained at BMH: 31,207
Positives: 20,048
Hospital Inpatients as of 12/05/2022, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 8 patients. 0 suspected. 8 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
