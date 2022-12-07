SPONSORED: McMillen’s Flooring & Carpet Outlet Offers Custom Area Rugs With Binding
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s Flooring and Carpet Outlet offers the only carpet binding service in the area and can make any custom rug to fit your space, size, and shape.
You don’t need to order your rug from a big box store–McMillen’s has exactly what you need, so you can see, touch, and feel the carpet to make sure its the right choice for your space.
Do you have someone on your list who is hard to buy for? Get them a gift certificate to McMillen’s, so they can choose a custom made rug perfect for any space without the guessing.
Check out McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.
STORE HOURS:
Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
For more information, visit their website www.mcmillenscarpet.com, their Facebook page, or call 814-764-5651.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.