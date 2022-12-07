The Search Continues for Shippenville Borough Teen

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Amid online speculation as to her whereabouts, Clarion-based State Police are still looking for Aianna Serenity Taylor.

The 17-year-old was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.

Taylor Dawn Dolmovich, the missing teen’s mother, has said in Facebook posts that she and her family are recent transplants to the area.

“We moved here 10 days ago, and everything was great. She’s 17 and apparently just doesn’t want to be here,” Dolmovich told exploreClarion.com in a private message. “But, the unknown is frightening.”

Screenshots posted to exploreClarion.com’s Facebook page indicate that Taylor is in communication with her family.

“I’m okay I literally am actively talking to my mom. I’m sorry you guys went through losing that girl (Paige Harrigan), and I told her (my mom) to take the post down I’m okay,” says the post, purportedly from Taylor’s TikTok account.

The TikTok account, which was public on Tuesday, is now set to private.

Dolmovich has confirmed to exploreClarion.com that she has spoken to her daughter but stated that she is still unsure of Taylor’s current location.

A communications officer of the State Police in Clarion told exploreClarion.com on Wednesday that Taylor has “not officially been found.”

The family recently moved to Shippenville, Pa., from Port Falls, Idaho, which is on the border of Idaho and Washington state, in the Spokane area.

In April 2020, Taylor was reported as missing in Port Falls, and she was found two days later.

Taylor is described as 5’5″ tall and about 120 pounds. She has a skinny build with blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, Pink brand sweatpants that are black in color, and a pair of black and red Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.