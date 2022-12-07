Keystone School Board in Negotiations with Candidate to Fill Vacant Superintendent Position

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board is currently in negotiations with a candidate who will fill the district’s vacant superintendent position.

(Pictured above: Keystone School District Acting Superintendent Michael McCormick. Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

According to Keystone School District Acting Superintendent Michael McCormick, the board has chosen a candidate to fill the position, and they are currently in the midst of negotiations.

The negotiations will consist of salary, benefits, and other discussions.

The candidate’s name will be released upon completion of the negotiations, McCormick said.

“We will keep the board updated, and there will be an official vote on the candidate of choice in the future,” McCormick told the board. “At this point, negotiations with that individual will begin.”

McCormick has been serving as acting superintendent since July 2, 2022, after the resignation of Teresa Young.

In October, McCormick’s contract was extended through January 16, 2023, which was the expected time it would take to hire a new superintendent.

This is McCormick’s second assignment as acting superintendent. He also served as acting superintendent from April 1, 2021, to August 9, 2021.

The school received approval to post and advertise for the position on August 15, 2022.

In other business, the board members approved:

– Letter of Resignation from Amanda Kline as Marching Band Assistant effective immediately.

– Post and Advertise for Marching Band Assistant.

– Retroactive Approval of Justin Bifano as Jr. High Girls’ Basketball Volunteer, pending proper completion of clearances.

– Post for a Mentor for Jason Knisley.

– 2023 Act 1 Resolution, as presented.

– 2021-22 Budget Transfers, as presented.

– Authorization of the Business Manager to pay the necessary bills prior to the January 16, 2023 Regular Business Meeting.

– (Tentative) Approval of Amos Rudolph, Architecture, LLC for Architect/Engineering Fees for the Elementary Windows/Unit Ventilators Project.

– Amish Transportation Contract to Rick Zerbe for the remaining School Year utilizing the Current Amish Route Contract Language and Compensation Schedule.

– Tracy Hetrick as Van Driver, pending proper completion of Personnel File Documentation and Clearances.

– Reelected John Slagle as president and Greg Barrett as vice president.

– Appointed James Beary and Dwayne VanTassel to the Joint Operating Committee of the Clarion County Career Center for 2023 (Stacey Thompson and Randall Weaver as alternates)

– Appointed Greg Barrett as Riverview Intermediate Unit representative (Kenneth Swartfager as alternate)

– Appointed Kenneth Swartfager as legal and PSBA representative (Stacey Thompson as alternate)

– Appointed Stacey Thompson as board liaison to the Keystone School District Education Foundation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.