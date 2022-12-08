Butler County Man Accused of Assaulting Woman With Christmas Tree

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa (EYT) – A Butler County man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a Christmas tree on Tuesday evening.

Court documents indicate Butler-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Michael Allen Bandi, of Saxonburg, in District Judge Sue Haggerty’s office.

According to Butler-based State Police, the incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, near Oak Leaf Drive in Jefferson Township, Butler County.

Police say Bandi and a known female victim engaged in a verbal argument before Bandi struck the victim in the head with a Christmas tree.

Bandi was placed under arrest and placed in the Butler County Prison.

The victim is a 31-year-old Saxonburg woman.

According to court documents, Bandi was arraigned at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, on the following charges in front of District Judge Joseph J. Nash:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He was released from the Butler County Jail on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, December 14, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Haggerty presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.