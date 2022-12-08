7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayCloudy, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Light northeast wind.
FridayPartly sunny, with a high near 42. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday NightA chance of rain before 10pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southeast wind around 9 mph.
Saturday NightA slight chance of snow before 1am, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
SundayRain and snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain. High near 41. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday NightA chance of snow before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 22.
TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday NightA chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
WednesdayRain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
