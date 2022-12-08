BREAKING NEWS: Shippenville Borough Teen No Longer Considered Missing

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing Shippenville Borough teen is over.

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday morning, 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor is no longer considered missing.

Police say it was determined that Taylor is “staying with other family members.”

Taylor was reported missing from her family’s residence at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, on Tuesday, December 6.

State Police announced on Wednesday afternoon that information they’ve obtained as they’ve worked with other state agencies indicates that Taylor was “possibly in the Spokane, Washington area where she has relatives and friends,” adding it was likely the teen left willingly.

The case is now considered closed, according to police.

