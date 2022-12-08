Clarion Borough Council Approves 2023 Budget; No Tax Increase for 8th Straight Year

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Council adopted its 2023 budget with no tax increase for the eighth straight year at the Tuesday, December 6 council meeting.

The total real estate tax rate will remain at 22 mills, or $22.00 for every $1,000.00 of assessed value on a property, for borough residents.

The budget projects $2,643,140.00 in general fund revenues and $535,905.00 in total expenditures. An unassigned fund balance of $1,261,221.00 was carried over from the 2022 budget.

“To me, I find (the no tax increase streak) really remarkable,” council president Carol Lapinto said.

Lapinto noted that some of the main purchases in the budget were a new police car, a rebuilt pavilion in the park, and new garage doors at the fire station.

Council members lauded the hard work of secretary Linda LaVan-Preston who worked diligently on the budget along with help from co-workers.

“Linda did a phenomenal job, just as everybody else who helped,” council member Zachary Garbarino added. “Kudos to her and impressive as always!”

Fund balances and revenues

The capital projects fund will see total revenue of $1,000.00 and total expenditures of $235,430.00 for a deficit of $234,430.00. This is covered by net transfers of the same amount.

An amount of $127,525.00 is budgeted for revenue for the liquid fuels fund, while $112,890.00 is budgeted for expenditures.

Total revenue for the pension fund is budgeted at $132,520.00 while total expenditures are projected at an equal amount.

Total expenditures for the recreation fund are budgeted at $131,310.00, outweighing $21,155.00 of total revenues. The amount of $75,000.00 is being transferred from the general fund to cover expenditures.

The fire service fund is budgeted for $77,175.00 in total revenue and $130,985.00 in total expenditures. The amount of $63,000.00 is being transferred from the general fund to cover expenditures.

The amount of $41,230.00 is budgeted for the recycling fund and an equal amount is budgeted for expenses.

The borough is budgeting $38,875.00 in total revenue for the library and the same amount for total expenditures.

The total expenditures for the 2023 street lighting fund are $39,535.00, while $43,825.00 is budgeted for expenditures. The amount of $4,290.00 is being transferred from the general fund to cover the difference.

Additionally, $25,685.00 is budgeted for total expenditures of the PENNVEST fund with net transfers of the same amount to keep the $2,639.00 fund balance the same.

An amount of $3,382.00 will be received in revenues for the impact fund. Out of a total of $15,759.00 in the fund, $10,750.00 will be transferred to the general fund for a remaining restricted fund balance of $8,391.00.

The amount of $17,328.00 is budgeted for the CDBG fund and an equal amount is budgeted for expenses.

The borough’s debt service fund will have total expenditures of $83,505.00, although the fund will receive an equal amount in transfers from other funds.

Tax assessment

Clarion Borough’s millage rates are as follows: 17.1 mills for general purposes, .95 mills for street lighting, 1.6 mills for fire services, .975 mills for the library, .4 mills for recreation, and .975 mills for recycling. This adds up to a total real estate tax rate of 22 mills on a total assessed value of $40,027,816.00 of property in the borough.

For 2023, the borough budgeted for $646,830.00 for their general fund, $35,935.00 for street lighting, $60,525.00 for fire service, $36,880.00 for the library, $15,130.00 for recreation, and $36,880.00 for recycling.

A second meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, at 7:00 p.m., to officially pass the budget.

