Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Smoky Spanish Chicken

If you want to make it extra healthy, simply remove the skin from the chicken after browning!

Ingredients

3 teaspoons smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt



1/4 teaspoon pepper1 tablespoon water4 bone-in chicken thighs1-1/2 cups baby portobello mushrooms, quartered1 cup chopped green onions, divided1 can (14-1/2 ounces) fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained

Directions

-Mix the first four ingredients; rub over the chicken.

-Place a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken, skin side down. Cook until browned, 4-5 minutes per side; remove from pan. Remove all but 1 tablespoon of drippings from the pan.

-In drippings, saute mushrooms and 1/2 cup green onions over medium heat until tender, 1-2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes. Add chicken; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 170°, 10-12 minutes. Top with remaining green onions.

