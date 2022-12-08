Coral E. Fox, 88, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, died peacefully there at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

She was born June 6, 1934 in North Tonawanda, NY, a beloved daughter of the late: Cecil and Frances Gallagher Stahlman.

Coral was a 1952 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She had worked for a number of years as an accountant at the former McFarland & Adversol in Franklin, which eventually became Morrison & McCluan.

Coral then worked until her retirement in the Venango County Tax Office as a tax preparer.

She was a longtime active ladies member of Franklin V.F.W. Jesse Greer Post #1835; and the Sweet Adelines.

She was an avid reader; enjoyed working crossword puzzles; and singing Karaoke.

She was especially fond of the music of Patsy Cline.

She will best be remembered by many for baking her famous meatloaf, which she took orders for, and always quickly sold out.

She was married to Warren H. Fox who preceded her in death in 1977.

Coral is survived by three sons: Terry C. McCool and his wife, Barbara of Wilmington, Delaware; James E. McCool, Jr. and his wife, Cindy of Medford, Oregon; and John C. McCool and his wife, Josie of Melbourne, FL.

Also surviving are four step-children: Sharon Midage of Oil City; Gary Fox of Greenville; Joe Fox of Mesa, AZ; and Harry Fox and his wife, Robin of Franklin; in addition to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands: James E. McCool, Sr.; and Warren H. Fox; a grandson, Michael Clayton McCool; a step-son, Richard W. Fox; and by two sisters: Shirley Hamm and Joyce Wagner.

Friends may call Saturday 2-4 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Funeral services and interment in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry shall be private.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information, and to leave your personal note of condolence.

