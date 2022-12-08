Cynthia “Cindy” J. Patterson, 73, of Spencer, Indiana, formerly of Titusville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Cindy was born on November 17, 1949, in Titusville, Pennsylvania to Arthur Earl Yingling and Martha Jane (Bailey) Yingling.

Cindy was a 1967 graduate of Titusville High School.

She was a member of the Grace Chapel Church in Brazil, and involved in the Crisis Pregnancy Center and Weekday Religious Education Program, both of Spencer.

Cindy was a homemaker and cleaned homes in the Spencer area.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” Patterson, whom she married on November 30, 1968, children, Shawn (Tracy) Patterson, Shannon (Brad) Fritz, Susan Longenecker, one brother, Arthur “Art” (Janice) Yingling, grandchildren, Matthew, Luke, Hannah, all Patterson, Jacob, Isaiah, Ezra, Gabby, Nathan, Jed, Titus, Ellie, Zachary, Ava, all Fritz, Josiah, Callie, Chloe, Eli, Phoebe, Priscilla, Anna, all Longenecker, one great grandson, Silas Longenecker-Gold, and several nieces and nephews.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Edward Patterson, officiating.

Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Titusville.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Trooper Brian A. Patterson Scholarship Fund 302 E. Walnut St. Titusville, PA 16354.

