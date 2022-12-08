Donald Stinebiser, 90, of Marienville, died late Tuesday afternoon, December 6, 2022 at his home following a period of declining health.

Born in Jeanette, PA. on July 9, 1932, he was the son of the late Arthur and Agnes Donaldson Stinebiser.

He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and was a 1950 graduate of Jeannette High School, where he received vocational courses and lettered in Golf.

Prior to being drafted he worked briefly for Westinghouse Electric.

He proudly served his country with the US Army, being drafted and he serving in both the Korean War as well as the Vietnam Conflict.

Don was honorably discharged in 1968 after 15 years of service.

Upon his return to the US he worked for General Motors before returning to Westinghouse and retired from there after 26 1/2 years as Industrial Electrician/ Troubleshooter.

Don was a member of North Huntingdon Township Rescue #8and volunteered with their ambulance service for 8 ½ years.

While there he and 2 other members designed and built the 1stBox Type Ambulance.

He was a life member of the following clubs; Tionesta American Vets Post#113, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter#717 Akron, OH, Jeannette American Legion Post#344, Marienville VFW Post#1424, Crown Knights of Columbus Council#1034/Warden.

During his membership with the Marienville VFW Post#1424 he held position of Quarter Master of 20 years, served as head of the Honor Guard and was Post District Commander for 4 years as well as holding the position in Clarion Assembly#982 Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, Past Faithful Captain, Past Faithful Navigator and Past Color Corp. Commander.

He collected Angels and wood working.

He loved doing Intarsia(Wood Art) and won several contests with his work.

His survivors include his children, Cheryl Stinebiser, Scott (Lara) Stinebiser, Steven (Cathy) Stinebiser, Douglas (Heidi) Stinebiser, Debra (Brian) Born, Aleita Stinebiser, Richard (Millie) Stinebiser, Dan Nogel, Todd (Tammi) Nogel and Sheila (Bob) Clever; as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Those preceding him in death are his parents and his wives, Judith Howell Stinebiser, Janice Dolenski Stinebiser and Sherry Payne Stinebiser; his son, Jeffery Stinebiser; his brother, Arthur J. Stinebiser, Jr.; and his sister, Rita J. Moser.

His family would like to Thank AseraCare for the special care they provided for Don though out his illness.

They would also like to extend a Thank-You to all the “Angels in Scrubs” at Brookville and Dubois Hospital.

In lieu of flowers his family requests that memorial donations be made in Don’s memory to Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospital, Marienville Food Bank or the Salvation Army.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 2-4 & 6-8PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

A Knights of Columbus service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 6PM.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church, Marienville, PA with Rev. James Power, pastor, as celebrant.

Graveside services with Military Honors will follow at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Jenks Township, Forest County.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.