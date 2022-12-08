Dorothy A. Brewer, 83, of Roosevelt St., Brookville PA, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 6, 2022, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA

She was born Wednesday, March 8, 1939, the daughter of the late Jesse and Edna (Cook) Wright in the town of Coolspring, PA, and on December 18, 1976, she married the love of her life Richard “Doc” Brewer, who survives.

Dorothy was a 1957 graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School, and upon graduation she worked for Sylvania and Widmans in Brookville and served as a Deputy Prothonotary of Jefferson Co. before starting her own title search company in Brookville.

She attended the Calvary Church of the Nazarene, the Roseville Independent Chapel in Brookville, enjoyed singing and attending Gospel concerts.

Dorothy was a loving full-time Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, cherished family cook outs, baking, gardening, her flowers, and being a part of bridge club with her friends.

She excelled at quilting and sewing, winning many Judges Choice and Best of Show ribbons at local fairs, but what she loved the most was her shopping trips, her pets, and most of all traveling with her husband to go square dancing.

Dorothy is survived by 2 children – Sue Gunning and Shawn Gunning of Brookville, 3 stepsons – Michael Brewer of Brookville PA, Steven (Millie) Brewer of Clarion PA, and Edward (Thuytrang) Brewer of Texas, 1 sister – Jean McHenry of Brookville, PA and 9 Grandchildren- Melissa Eldridge, Samantha Thomas, Matthew Gunning, Ernest, Daniel, Trisha, Jake, Zeke, and Ollie Brewer along with several Great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in passing by her first husband Edward Gunning, one Stepson Kenneth Brewer (wife Vera who survives), 3 grandchildren – Heather, Zachery, and Jed Brewer, 3 Brothers – James, Gerald, and Ronald Wright, and 5 Sisters – Alice McKinstry, Dolly Taylor, Betty Means, Lois Shaffer, and Ruth Forsythe.

As requested by the family, private services for Dorothy A. Brewer will be held at the Calvary Church of the Nazarene in Brookville, PA officiated by her grandson-in-law The Rev. Robert Thomas with internment to take place in the Temple Cemetery, Warsaw Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825.

