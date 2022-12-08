Featured Local Job: Full-Time ICU Nurse – Seneca
UPMC Northwest currently has and opening for a Full-Time ICU Nurse in Seneca.
ICU Nurse
Job ID: 220003CZ
Regular/Temporary: Regular
Shift: Variable
Facility: UPMC Northwest
Department: Critical Care Unit
Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346
Union Position: No
Salary Range: $27.24 to $38.18 / hour
Description:
JOIN the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County, PA as a Registered Nurse in the Critical Care Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.
Sign-On Bonus:
$15,000 for registered nurses with one or more years of experience
$10,000 for New Graduates!
(Candidates hired into a sign-on bonus-eligible role will be asked to make a two-year work commitment)
Responsibilities:
- Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles and applies them in teaching patients, families, students, and new staff
- Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care
- Supports the development of students, new staff, and colleagues, and may serve as a preceptor
- Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment
- Formulates daily goals & a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as a partner and considers the individual needs of the patient
- Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for the patient care
- Practices solid communication skills & articulates/translates the patient’s condition to other care providers
- Make recommendations for changes in patient care
- Patient documentation is comprehensive and promotes communication between caregivers
- Create a caring and compassionate patient-focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families, and colleagues
- Takes personal responsibility in improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service
- Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care
Qualifications:
- Demonstrate the knowledge & skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately with the ages of the patients
- Demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development over the life span
- Zero to two years of experience
- BSN preferred (not required)
- Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical, and problem solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care
- Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting, and positioning of patients
Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:
- Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located
- Graduate nurses must complete the licensure examination within 4 MONTHS of hire or within one year of graduation, whichever comes first
- Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) within 30 days of hire
UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran
COVID-19 Vaccination Information:
Individuals hired into this role must comply with UPMC’s COVID vaccination requirements upon beginning employment with UPMC.
Total Rewards:
More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.
UPMC Values:
At UPMC, ther’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join them? Apply today by clicking this link.
