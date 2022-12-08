Featured Local Job: Full-Time ICU Nurse – Seneca

UPMC Northwest currently has and opening for a Full-Time ICU Nurse in Seneca.

ICU Nurse



Job ID: 220003CZ



Full-TimeRegularVariableUPMC NorthwestCritical Care Unit100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346No$27.24 to $38.18 / hour

Description:

JOIN the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County, PA as a Registered Nurse in the Critical Care Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Sign-On Bonus:

$15,000 for registered nurses with one or more years of experience

$10,000 for New Graduates!

(Candidates hired into a sign-on bonus-eligible role will be asked to make a two-year work commitment)

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles and applies them in teaching patients, families, students, and new staff

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care

Supports the development of students, new staff, and colleagues, and may serve as a preceptor

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment

Formulates daily goals & a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as a partner and considers the individual needs of the patient

Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for the patient care

Practices solid communication skills & articulates/translates the patient’s condition to other care providers

Make recommendations for changes in patient care

Patient documentation is comprehensive and promotes communication between caregivers

Create a caring and compassionate patient-focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families, and colleagues

Takes personal responsibility in improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge & skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately with the ages of the patients

Demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development over the life span

Zero to two years of experience

BSN preferred (not required)

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical, and problem solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting, and positioning of patients

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located

Graduate nurses must complete the licensure examination within 4 MONTHS of hire or within one year of graduation, whichever comes first

Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) within 30 days of hire

COVID-19 Vaccination Information:

Individuals hired into this role must comply with UPMC’s COVID vaccination requirements upon beginning employment with UPMC.

Total Rewards:

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

UPMC Values:

At UPMC, ther’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join them? Apply today by clicking this link.

