Featured Local Job: Human Services Administrator/ MHDS Director

The County of Venango currently has an opening for a Human Services Administrator/ MHDS Director.

Duties:

Administer all facets of the operation of the county-wide human services system to include the direct delivery of emergency, crisis, protective, and case management services for all age ranges and the provision of system-wide leadership that results in the development, coordination, implementation, and refinement of comprehensive services and programs aimed at improving the functioning of all county residents who need social service supports.

Within the context of an integrated Human Services System, administer all facets of the operation of the county-wide categorical systems of Mental Health, Intellectual Disability, and Early Intervention, including the direct delivery of comprehensive case management services and the provision of leadership geared toward the ongoing development, implementation, coordination, and refinement of a comprehensive range of services aimed at improving the functioning of adults who suffer from mental illness (or those at risk), children with emotional disorders (or those at risk), and children and adults with developmental disabilities or delays.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in the social sciences field plus six years of progressively responsible experience in such fields as medicine, clinical psychology, social work, sociology, nursing, public health, education, hospital administration, or public administration including three years experience in planning, development, or administration of mental health or developmental service, or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Graduate master’s degree preferred.

HS EXEMPT PAY GRADE 5

$61,492.01 – $94,328.74/yr

County employees enjoy:

AFLAC

Bereavement Leave

Deferred Compensation Plan

Employee Assistance Program

Enhanced Wellness Programs

Employer Paid Medical Benefits

Family Medical Leave (FMLA)

Flexible Spending Pre-Tax Plan

16 Paid Holidays

Jury Duty Leave

Life Insurance

Medical Giveback Program

Mileage Reimbursement (business)

Military Leave

Pension Plan

Pet Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Sick Leave Benefits

Tuition Assistance Program

Vacation Leave

Worker’s Compensation

Benefits subject to employment status

100% EMPLOYER-PAID HEALTH, DENTAL, VISION, AND LIFE INSURANCE! dependent quotes and coverage available upon request

GUARANTEED LIFETIME DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION AVAILABLE FOR ALL FULL-TIME POSITIONS!

THE COUNTY OF VENANGO IS A QUALIFYING PUBLIC STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS EMPLOYER!

PSLF forgives the remaining balance on your Direct Loans after you have made 120 qualifying payments while working full-time for a qualifying employer.

Apply Today! or request a full job description.

Online by visiting: www.co.venango.pa.us/288/job-application-process

In-person by visiting the Venango County Human Resources Office on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse Annex building at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323

By fax (814-432-9554) or e-mail. Contact Venango County Human Resources at 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected]

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 12/8/2022

