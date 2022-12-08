Featured Local Job: Production Line Worker

 

Thursday, December 8, 2022 @ 11:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Brookville Glove is currently looking for interested applicants for their Production Line position.

Join their team to be a part of a great teamwork environment!

Responsibilities Include:

  • Sewing the correct material together to ensure gloves are produced properly
  • Identifying marks, errors, or other mistakes on gloves and removing them from production
  • Staying within the seam allowance, which is pre-built in the machine to ensure accuracy
  • Ensuring needle has a point at all times, and the machine is being maintained properly
  • Changing the sewing machines bobbin thread when a replacement is needed, and maintaining a full top thread
  • Submitting daily slips of completed glove production

Experience:

  • Previous sewing experience preferred, but not required

Physical Demands:

  • An employee in this role is required to stand or sit for up to 8 hours
  • Also must be able to lift up to and including 50 lbs
  • This role works primarily with fingers rather than with the whole hand as in handling

If you are interested and would like more information, please call 814.849.7324.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
