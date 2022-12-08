Featured Local Job: Production Line Worker

Brookville Glove is currently looking for interested applicants for their Production Line position.

Join their team to be a part of a great teamwork environment!

Responsibilities Include:

Sewing the correct material together to ensure gloves are produced properly

Identifying marks, errors, or other mistakes on gloves and removing them from production

Staying within the seam allowance, which is pre-built in the machine to ensure accuracy

Ensuring needle has a point at all times, and the machine is being maintained properly

Changing the sewing machines bobbin thread when a replacement is needed, and maintaining a full top thread

Submitting daily slips of completed glove production

Experience:

Previous sewing experience preferred, but not required

Physical Demands:

An employee in this role is required to stand or sit for up to 8 hours

Also must be able to lift up to and including 50 lbs

This role works primarily with fingers rather than with the whole hand as in handling

If you are interested and would like more information, please call 814.849.7324.

