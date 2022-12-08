Featured Local Job: Telemetry Nurse – Seneca

UPMC Northwest currently has and opening for a Telemetry Nurse in Seneca.

Telemetry Nurse

Job ID: 220003D1

Status: Full-Time



$27.24 to $38.18 / hour

Description:

JOIN the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County, PA as a Registered Nurse in the Telemetry Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Sign-On Bonus:

$15,000 for registered nurses with one or more years of experience

$10,000 for New Graduates!

(Candidates hired into a sign-on bonus-eligible role will be asked to make a two-year work commitment)

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles (and/or teaching children if applicable) and applies them in the teaching of patients, families, students, and new staff

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care as well as transition to another level of care and/or home

Supports the development of students, new staff, and colleagues, and may serve as a preceptor

Creates an environment of open dialogue, inquiry and continuous development by asking for feedback and improving practice

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment

Formulates daily goals and a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as a partner and considers the individual needs of the patient in a holistic manner

Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for patient care within an episode of care

Practices solid communication skills, and is able to articulate and translate the patient’s condition to other care providers and to negotiate and make recommendations for changes in patient care and unit practices

Patient documentation is comprehensive and promotes communication between caregivers

Creates a caring and compassionate patient-focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families, and colleagues

Demonstrates accountability for professional development that improves the quality of professional practice and the quality of patient care

Actively participates in unit-based shared governance, goal setting, and supports the change and transition process to improve the quality of care and the practice environment

Serves as a highly engaged and full partner on the care team and responds willingly to care team members needs for assistance and partnership

Actively participates in department or unit-specific quality improvement efforts

Takes personal responsibility for improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately to the ages of the patients

Zero to two years of experience

BSN preferred (not required)

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical and problem solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care

Critical thinking skills necessary to exercise and to lead others in the application of the nursing process

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting, and positioning of patients

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located

CPR is required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire

Graduate nurses must complete licensure examination within FOUR MONTHS of hire or within one year of graduation, whichever comes first

Basic Life Support (BLS)

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

COVID-19 Vaccination Information:

Individuals hired into this role must comply with UPMC’s COVID vaccination requirements upon beginning employment with UPMC.

Total Rewards:

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

UPMC Values:

At UPMC, they’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join them? Apply today by clicking this link.

