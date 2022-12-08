Kennerdell Man Involved in Cranberry Crash

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Cranberry Township on Friday evening.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, December 2, on Cranberry Rockland Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2007 Jeep Patriot driven by a 17-year-old Oil City male made a right-hand turn onto Cranberry Rockland Road from Hendershot Road, directly into the path of a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 56-year-old David J. Catanzaro, of Kennerdell, which was traveling north on Cranberry Rockland Road.

Catanzaro was unable to stop his vehicle in time before striking the Jeep, police said.

The operator of the Jeep and his passenger—49-year-old Toby J. Harris, of Oil City—were not injured.

Catanzaro was also not injured.

All three individuals were using seat belts.

According to police, the teen driver was charged with a traffic violation.

Minich’s Towing & Recovery assisted on the scene.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

