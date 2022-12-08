Knox United Methodist Church to Host Missionary Family That Escaped Ukraine Prior to Russian Invasion

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Knox United Methodist Church will be hosting a missionary family that escaped Ukraine prior to the Russian invasion on Sunday, December 11.

(Pictured above: Missionaries Todd and Veronika Gallagher, with children Anya, Ella and Niko.)

Todd Gallagher will be speaking on Sunday at 8:15 a.m. and again at 10:45 a.m.

The Gallaghers are from Chesterfield County, Virginia, and are missionaries sponsored by the Heights Baptist Church of South Chesterfield, Va. After escaping from Central Ukraine days before the Russian invasion, the family is now living in Romania.

For 17 years, the Gallaghers had been making short trips to Ukraine, and for the past five, they have been living there full-time. Due to the war, they are working from Romania still focused on serving the people of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the war, the family has been focused on three main activities: ministering to refugees; transporting supplies into Ukraine; and helping with fleeing Ukrainian orphanages.

“We have partnered with churches across Romania to provide housing and basic living needs for incoming refugees,” Todd Gallagher said. “I purchased a Sprinter-type van which enables us to take in nearly three tons of food, hygiene aid, medicine, and clothes in and across Ukraine, delivering to churches who provide distribution and the gospel message.”

According to Gallagher, coordinating transportation, housing, medical care, and living needs for refugees has become a full-time job, adding that the tasks are complicated by the fact that Romanians typically don’t speak Ukrainian or Russian.

When it comes to the fleeing orphanages, “we provide week-long, Bible-based camps, where the orphanages come, in total, to our rented, high-quality facility, where we have enlisted Christian Ukrainian refugees to help us put on these camps,” Gallagher explained.

“God is so very faithful to provide the needs for us as we look to be of use to Him who has called us,” Gallagher said.

“Our goal with everything we do is to make way for the gospel of Christ to reach the ears, and by way of the Holy Spirit, the hearts of the Ukrainian people. This all takes resources—both financially and especially prayerfully. We welcome your support and certainly your prayers.”

The family will be accepting love offerings at the Knox United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 11, for those in need from Ukraine and Romania.

The church is located at 9729 Route 338, Knox, Pa.

The family plans to return to Romania after Christmas.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.