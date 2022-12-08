Lauretta Ann (Schaming) Deane was born December 25, 1939, in Titusville, PA to David B. and Laurel M. (Dunham) Schaming.

Lauretta passed away on November 26, 2022, at 12:30 am in Wichita Falls, TX after a year-long illness.

Visitation will be Friday, December 9, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home on Highway 79, Wichita Falls, TX.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 10:00 am at the funeral home and will be officiated by Reverend Terri Whitgrove, followed by burial at Crestview Cemetery.

Lauretta was born in Titusville, PA, where she attended the St. Joseph Academy Catholic School through her junior year, and graduated from Titusville High School, Class of 1957.

Lauretta lived in the area where she married Kenneth Deane and had her three children.

The family moved to Andover, OH for a brief time and then moved to Jefferson, OH where she raised her children.

In Jefferson, OH, Lauretta was the elementary school librarian and also worked at the Lawson’s Quick Stop as a cashier to help support her family.

The family moved to Wichita Falls, TX, in 1978 where Lauretta worked at Whites Home and Auto as a secretary for the Buyer Department from 1978 until it closed, and then worked at Dillard’s Department Store for 28 years as a Sales Associate in the Home & Bed Linens departments.

She retired just prior to her 74th birthday. Lauretta lived at Parkstone Senior Village in Wichita Falls, TX for 21 years.

Lauretta was preceded in death by her mother, Laurel Mary (Dunham) Schaming, her father, David Benjamin Schaming, her brothers David Schaming and Walter (Danny) Schaming, sister Mary (Schaming) and Duane (Bud) Yashinski all from Titusville, PA; significant other of 30+ years Cy Russum of Lake Kickapoo, TX, and her precious kitty, Heidi.

Lauretta is survived by her children, daughter Julie (Deane) and Richard Eby of Wichita Falls, TX, sons James Deane and Tresa (Cook) of Nocona, TX, and Jason Deane of NM; sister Rose (Schaming) and Frank Apicilla of Belcamp, MD, brother-in-law Duane and Bonnie (Shontz) Deane; nieces Kim (Deane) Cramer of Titusville, PA, and Jill (Deane) Hamilton of Little Cooley, PA; nephews Mike and Laura Yashinski, Athens, AL, Steven Spencer of CA, Kevin Spencer of MD, and Dana Spencer of Harpers Ferry, WV; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Eby) and Dr. Tyler Moore of Fort Worth, TX who are expecting a child, Margot June, Phillip and Lauren (Scherer) Eby of Fort Worth, TX, and Jessica (Deane) and Shane Gianes of Republic, MO; and great granddaughter Kyliah Gaines of Republic, MO.

The family would like to thank Dr. Danny Bartel and his staff, for the exceptional attention to Lauretta’s urgent medical needs during her illness.

They would also like to thank Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD, and the staff of Hall 200 at Senior Care Health & Rehab of Wichita Falls, TX.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Wichita Falls Faith Mission Homeless Shelter and Faith Refuge for Women, (https://pushpay.com/g/faithmissionwf).

