Local Man Wielding Samurai Sword Accused of Threatening to Kill Neighbors

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors with a samurai sword.

Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against William Donald Isenberg, 54, of Kennerdell, on Tuesday, December 6:

Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize, Misdemeanor 1

Defiant Trespass, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Marijuana-Small Amount for Personal Use, Misdemeanor

Harassment, Course of Conduct with No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

According to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office, troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Saint George Road in Rockland Township, Venango County, on November 13 around 12:19 p.m., for a report of a man walking through the neighborhood with a samurai sword while threatening to kill his neighbors.

The man, identified as William Isenberg, allegedly begin harassing neighbors as they were on their property cutting firewood, according to the criminal complaint.

Isenberg was located in his residence prior to PSP arrival. It was also determined that he was wanted on multiple outstanding bench warrants through Judge Lowrey’s office.

Upon arrival, troopers immediately detained Isenberg outside of his home.

At this time, Isenberg asked the troopers if he could go inside the residence to get a jacket and turn off his electronics.

Troopers accompanied Isenberg into the residence with his consent.

Once inside, police detected an odor of marijuana and observed loose weed on the kitchen table.

The criminal complaint states that Isenberg admitted to possessing marijuana and said he smokes it with a vape machine. The vape machine was located in the living room.

Isenberg’s samurai sword, the suspected marijuana, and vape machine were seized and logged into evidence.

Isenberg was searched and then placed into a PSP patrol car.

He faces a preliminary hearing on December 21 in Venango County Central Court.

