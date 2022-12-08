Meryle R. Aylesworth, 91, of Franklin, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born in Trafford on December 21, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Morgan and Edith Hummel Shope.

She was a 1948 graduate of Trafford High School.

Meryle worked for over 20 years at the former Franklin Hospital as a Nurses Aide.

She loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach.

Meryle was a faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

On July 14, 1954 she married Eugene “Paul” Aylesworth in Polk and he survives.

Also surviving are three children; Vicki Engles and her husband Ken of Cooperstown, Marty Aylesworth and his wife Tammy of Oil City and Charlene Dorko and her husband Andy of Hermitage; seven grandchildren, Matt Cropp, Jessica Oen and her husband Ken, Rebecca Wood and her husband Don, Joe Aylesworth, Allison Aylesworth, Sarah Dorko and James Dorko and his wife Jennifer, six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Luanne Gross, three brothers and four sisters.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Family and friends welcome from 11:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M. Monday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St. Franklin.

A funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the church with Rev. Darrell Greenawalt and Rev. Sam Wagner, officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

