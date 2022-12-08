Police Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Person of Interest

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — The Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person of interest in an incident that occurred in New Bethlehem.

Chief Robert Malnofsky said his department is looking for the man, pictured above and below, in regards to an incident that took place at the Right Aid along Broad Street in New Bethlehem Borough.

Specific details on the incident were not released.

Anyone who knows this person’s identity is asked to call the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department at 814-275-1180.

