Sherry J. “Beanie” Hetrick, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born on January 17, 1954, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Clayton L. “Tade” and Betty E. (McAninch) Rupp of Putneyville.

Sherry was married on April 12, 1969, to Marc Hetrick and he survives.

She is also survived by three children, Gary Hetrick and his wife, Cher, of Dayton, Doug Hetrick and his wife, Jill, and Mandy Rankin and her husband, Garret, both of New Bethlehem, eight grandchildren, Nick Hetrick and his wife, Rochelle, Jordan Hopper and her husband, Shay, Wyatt Hetrick, Maggie Rankin and significant other, Connor, Zoe Rankin, Samuel Hetrick, Avery Hetrick, and Olivia Hetrick, and seven great-grandchildren, a brother, Alan Rupp and his wife, Connie of Knox, a sister, Lou Adams and her companion, Joe Walters, of New Bethlehem, and a sister-in-law, Rita Rupp of New Bethlehem.

She enjoyed the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and took great joy over her great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles “Chick” Rupp.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Westover officiating.

Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

