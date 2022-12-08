 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Sherry J. “Beanie” Hetrick

Thursday, December 8, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-sEEGVMybTB0WDPgBSherry J. “Beanie” Hetrick, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born on January 17, 1954, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Clayton L. “Tade” and Betty E. (McAninch) Rupp of Putneyville.

Sherry was married on April 12, 1969, to Marc Hetrick and he survives.

She is also survived by three children, Gary Hetrick and his wife, Cher, of Dayton, Doug Hetrick and his wife, Jill, and Mandy Rankin and her husband, Garret, both of New Bethlehem, eight grandchildren, Nick Hetrick and his wife, Rochelle, Jordan Hopper and her husband, Shay, Wyatt Hetrick, Maggie Rankin and significant other, Connor, Zoe Rankin, Samuel Hetrick, Avery Hetrick, and Olivia Hetrick, and seven great-grandchildren, a brother, Alan Rupp and his wife, Connie of Knox, a sister, Lou Adams and her companion, Joe Walters, of New Bethlehem, and a sister-in-law, Rita Rupp of New Bethlehem.

She enjoyed the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and took great joy over her great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles “Chick” Rupp.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Westover officiating.

Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.