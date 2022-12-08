SPONSORED: Mason Bauer of Burns & Burns Insurance Passes Licensing Exam
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Insurance is proud to congratulate Mason Bauer for passing the PA Property & Casualty Insurance License exam on Friday, December 2nd.
Mason is a licensed agent at the Clarion branch of Burns & Burns Insurance located at 859 Main Street in Clarion. Mason studied hard to pass the exam to further his knowledge of the insurance industry. He is a great asset to the Burns & Burns team. Please give Mason and the rest of the team a call for all of your insurance needs.
Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, bonds, benefits, pets, events, weddings, and more! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs.
