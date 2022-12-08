 

Tree Falls on Hood of Car Traveling on Route 308 in Clinton Township

Thursday, December 8, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police ResponseCLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a tree fell on the hood of a car that was traveling on State Route 308 last Saturday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on State Route 308, in Clinton Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by 47-year-old Kurt R. Gindhart, of Boyers, was traveling south when a tree fell from the west side of the roadway and landed on the roof of the vehicle.

Gindhart and his passenger—a 16-year-old male of Boyers—were not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

Billy’s Garage assisted on the scene.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Thursday, December 8, 2022.


