Sligo Borough to Host Christmas Luncheon With Visit from Santa; Passes No Tax Increase Budget

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – As the Christmas lights shone brightly in Sligo on Tuesday night, the Sligo Improvement Committee announced they plan to host a Christmas luncheon on Saturday, December 10.

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Sligo Rec Center.

Sligo Improvement Committee Chair Rick Smerkar said the luncheon includes a visit from Santa and activities such as take-home crafts, Christmas tattoos, coloring corner, guess the candy jar, spin the wheel, and popcorn.

Lunch will be available with a Taco and Nacho bar, desserts, and beverages.

The prices are $4.00 for kids ages three to 12 and $7.00 for adults.

Borough Council and Borough Authority Announce 2023 Budgets

The Sligo Borough Council on Tuesday, December 6, formally approved a 2023 general budget of $263,855.00 that requires no tax increases.

The Sligo Borough Authority also met and approved a budget of $201,129.00.

Sewage Rates to Increase

Monthly sewage rates for authority customers will increase due to a new agreement for supervision of the sewage plant with G-Force Engineering for official supervision of the plant’s operation.

Effective January 2023, Sewer Rates for Sligo are: Residential: $43 flat rate, Commercial: $41 base rate + $4/1,000 gallons of water. Payments are due on the 25th of each month. A $3.50 late fee is assessed if paid after the due date.

Long-time maintenance supervisor Ed Myers’ state certification as a WWTP Operator lapsed. Myers retires at the end of the month and will continue to work on a part-time basis.

Authority members formally approved a contract with G-Force.

Sligo Borough Authority members attending included Jeff Elder, Chairman Kerry Graham, Don Lawrence, and Sherry Laughlin.

In other business and discussion:

• Footbridge project: The council recognized attempts by representative Donna Oberlander and state senator Scott Hutchinson to speed up the timeline of the footbridge project. Council also approved HRG’s amended proposal.

• Recreation: Rec Center Auction scheduled for December 20, Restroom renovation is underway, Gladene Vensel quit as the janitor, and the council is considering a replacement. COG Pool is seeking a 2023 manager and lifeguard position.

• Chief Enforcement Officer and Mayor Jeremy Shumaker will re-file citation against Jerry Best and file against April Best.

• American Rescue Plan funds allocated $40,027.00 to the footbridge project. The remaining funds must be allocated by December 31, 2024, and spent by December 31, 2026.

• Received a $7,000.00 check from insurance for the claim by the Sligo Volunteer Fire Department for roof damage.

• The borough will submit an application to the Clarion Conservation District for a dirt and gravel low-volume Roads Grant for the Front Street Extension drainage and repairs project. The application is due on December 8, increasing the project cost estimate by 15 percent.

• Scheduled a meeting with Northwest Investment Services representative to review interest opportunities.

• Submitted two Clarion County liquid fuel grant applications, Stormwater pipe cleaning and installing four new inlets, and 300 Ton PA – 2A limestone to stockpile.

• Took action to release $250.00 donations to Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library Fund and the Southern Clarion County Ambulance.

• Appointed Megan Hepler as Tax Collection Committee representative for Sligo Borough.

• Sligo Borough Council Members attending included Sherry Laughlin, President, Michele Elder, Tyler Smith, Susan Risher, and Jason Kriebel.

