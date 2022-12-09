The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Patchy freezing fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 42. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. East wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. East wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow showers likely after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 1am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

