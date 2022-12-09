Celebration of Life to be Held Today for Paige Harrigan

A Celebration of Life will be held in Clarion today for 14-year-old Paige Maddison Harrigan.

Paige, age 14, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2022.

She was REBORN in Clarion, on December 12, 2019 to Michael and Margaret Harrigan.

Paige was a 9th grader at Clarion Area High School.

Paige is survived by her loving parents: brothers, Elliott Glynn, Phillip Harrigan, and Connor; sisters, Rebecca (Kyle) Zacherl, Jillian Harrigan and Jessica. In addition, she is survived by her nieces, Hadleigh Zacherl and Neveah, and her Aunt Debbie.

Please join us to celebrate her life and a final goodbye. A memorial service will be held on December 9 at the Clarion Bible Fellowship located in the Clarion Mall. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., funeral service will be immediately following. Interment will be in the Spring.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family donations may be made to the Goble Funeral Home: 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. Or visit www.goblefh.net for additional information.

Paige a gift from heaven, was a happy, loving and personable child. We were fortunate to be able to share her life with her for the short time we knew her. She loved to talk about anything and everything. Always shy at first, but once you befriended her, she was your friend for life. She suffered much at the hands of others, but she still remained positive. Her best friends, Gabby, Emily and Cody (her dogs) will sorely miss her walks and playtime together.

She is not only welcomed in the arms of God but by her adoptive grandparents.

An Angel who has left us, but has gone home.

