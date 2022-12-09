Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Barley Risotto and Beef Stroganoff

Cook the barley using the risotto method to keep the grains whole and irresistibly chewy!

Ingredients

1 beef top sirloin steak (1 pound), cut into 1-inch cubes

3 tablespoons Cognac or brandy



2 tablespoons butter, divided1 tablespoon all-purpose flour2 cups chicken stock1 teaspoon Dijon mustard1 medium beefsteak tomato1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper1/4 teaspoon salt2 tablespoons sour cream1 medium onion, slicedbarley risotto:5 cups water1 tablespoon butter1 medium onion, finely chopped1/2 teaspoon salt1 tablespoon white wine, optional1 cup medium pearl barley2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Directions

-In a shallow dish, toss beef with Cognac. Refrigerate, covered, for 2 hours. In a small saucepan, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually whisk in chicken stock and mustard. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 3-5 minutes. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes.

-Meanwhile, cut the tomato into thick strips. In a large skillet over medium-low heat, cook tomato until softened, 3-5 minutes. Stir into mustard sauce; add coarsely ground pepper and salt. Stir in sour cream.

-In the same skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium-high heat. Drain beef, discard marinade, and pat beef dry. Add sliced onion and beef to pan; cook and stir until onion is softened and meat is no longer pink, for 6-8 minutes. Add mustard sauce; reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, until thickened, about 15 minutes. Keep warm until serving.

-For the risotto, bring water to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer. In another large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add chopped onion, salt and, if desired, white wine. Cook and stir until the liquid evaporates. Add barley; toast in the pan.

-Stir hot water into barley 1 cup at a time, waiting until liquid has almost absorbed before adding more. Cook until barley is softened but still slightly chewy, 15-20 minutes; stir in parsley. Serve immediately with beef.

